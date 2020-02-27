L.A. councilman takes aim at campaign rival for teaching at a college that didn’t welcome gay students

Los Angeles City Councilman John Lee is criticizing his campaign rival Loraine Lundquist for teaching at a college that did not welcome openly gay or lesbian students, arguing in a campaign mailer that “these values don’t belong on the City Council.”

“Lundquist made a conscious decision as an adult to teach at and cash a paycheck from a school with a discriminatory policy,” Lee campaign senior adviser Pat Dennis said in a statement, arguing that it raised “serious questions about her character and judgment.”

Lundquist says she openly opposed those policies as both a student and a professor and had co-founded a student group that challenged them. In a message to supporters this week, her campaign called the mailer “shockingly misleading.”

“I have always been someone who stands up for what I believe is right, even when it may be unpopular,” Lundquist said.

