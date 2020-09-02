L.A. County allows K-12 schools to offer in-person services to students with certain needs

An instructor reads to children in a pre-school class, wearing masks and at desks spaced apart as per coronavirus guidelines during summer school sessions at Happy Day School in Monterey Park, California on July 9, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County health officials announced Wednesday that K-12 schools may resume in-person instruction for a limited cohort of students with specific needs.

Beginning Sept. 14, K-12 schools may offer in-school services for small cohorts of students with Individualized Education Plans, students requiring instruction for English as a Second Language and to students needing assessments or specialized in-school services, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said at a news conference.

“This will get children who are in the most need of in person learning back into the classrooms,” Muntu said.

The schools must be able to fully implement the county health officer’s reopening protocols.

“We will not be opening the waiver program for instruction of students in grades TK-6 as we monitor the implementation of this effort to safely get students needing specialized in-school services back at school,” the health officer added.

