L.A. County Animal Care waives adoption fees as department seeks to quickly place pets during COVID-19 crisis

With many pets still remaining at its shelters, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control on Thursday reminded the public that all adoption fees are currently being waived amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A dog named Bandit is seen on the DACC website on April 23, 2020.

The agency began waiving the fees earlier this month, but it is still looking to quickly place dogs, cats and other animals in caring and loving homes during the pandemic, according to a DACC release from Thursday.

“Because people are adhering to the Safer at Home requirements, many can devote time to a new pet,” Marcia Mayeda, the agency’s director, said in the release.

While all seven DACC centers remain closed to the public, prospective adopters can go to the website www.animalcare.lacounty.gov and make an appointment.

Animal Care and Control was able to waive the fees — which include microchipping and vaccinations — because of an $80,000 grant from the Petco Foundation.

”We are grateful for the Petco Foundation’s generous support to help animals during the COVID-19 crisis,” Mayeda said. “This generous grant from Petco Foundation makes it easier for families to make that decision at this time.”

The funds will also be used to buy necessary medical equipment and to help provide pets in DACC care with additional medical care beyond its regular program’s capacity.

However, those adopting a pet will still need to pay trust deposit and licensing fees.

DACC has centers located in Agoura, Baldwin Park, Carson/Gardena, Castaic, Downey, Lancaster and Palmdale, according to its website.

More info about adoption from the department can be found here.