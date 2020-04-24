Los Angeles County residents who already receive CalFresh benefits can use their EBT card to make online food purchases at Amazon and Walmart starting April 28, officials announced Thursday.

A flyer announcing the new CalFresh benefits is seen on the L.A. County Department of Public Social Services website on April 23, 2020.

The retailers will provide free delivery for purchases over $35, Supervisor Hilda Solis said during the county’s daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

She said she hopes other food retailers can provide the new service through EBT.

“With the significant decline in job security, comes troubling concerns about widespread hunger,” Solis said. “Each day I hear from many of our residents who are facing unprecedented difficulties getting their basic needs met.”

She urged residents who are struggling to put food on their table to apply for benefits at dpss.lacounty.gov or getcalfresh.org, or call 866-613-3777.

Also on Thursday, Solis said officials are working to develop a recovery and reopening plan for the county.

She and Supervisor Katryn Barger are proposing the creation of a task force to come up with recommendations to improve the economy and create jobs.

Officials will work with Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, and other heads to figure out when to safely reopen.

“This task force will identify incentives to spur economic recovery, particularly the most impacted industries, like our restaurants, hotels, retail and manufacturing industries,” Solis said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated that an economy’s strength can’t be separated by the health of the people who drive it.”

As other communities in the Southland start to ease stay-at-home orders, Solis reminded residents that L.A. County’s public health requirements remain in place through at least May 15.

COVID-19 became the leading cause of death in the county Thursday, with the death toll reaching 797.

Additionally, Gov. Gavin Newsom has pushed back against calls to reopen the economy soon, especially as California reached its deadliest day since the start of the pandemic, with 115 deaths reported Thursday.

Newsom has highlighted six indicators that need to be met before the state can reopen, including increased testing capacity statewide.