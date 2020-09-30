L.A. County health officials provide COVID-19 updates

Los Angeles County public health officials are set to provide the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The news conference comes after the county announced it will begin accepting applications for waivers to reopen elementary schools for in-person instruction in early October.

The health department will review applications for 30 schools each week and will prioritize issuing waivers to schools with the most students qualifying for free or reduced meals, according to the Department of Public Health.

But even as the county begins to allow the additional reopenings, officials said caution is necessary.

“We have to remember that with every re-opening there is increased risk for COVID-19 transmission,” Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a Tuesday statement. “Our cautious approach to re-opening, thus far, has led to slight decreases of daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and we will continue to move cautiously so that we can consider safely reopening additional services and businesses in the near future.”

The health department will be “meticulously” reviewing waiver applications to make sure campuses that do open their doors to students have the protocols in place to curb the spread of the virus, Ferrer said.

Currently, schools in L.A. County can’t reopen for in-person instruction because the region still lingers on the purple tier — the the most restrictive phase of the state’s four-tier, color-coded system for reopenings.

That could change if the county can get its daily coronavirus case rate to 7 cases or fewer per 100,000 residents. Currently, L.A. County has a case rate of 7.3, officials said.

L.A. County met other state requirements to advance onto the red tier last week.

The county’s coronavirus test positivity rate stands at 2.9% — a figure far lower than what’s required for L.A. County to move onto the next stage, the red tier, which would allow additional reopenings.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been declining and the county avoided a major surge in cases that was feared after Labor Day holiday.

“The County remains in Tier 1 because the daily case rate indicates there is still widespread transmission in our communities,” the health department said in a news release.

As of Tuesday, L.A. County recorded a total of 269,284 coronavirus cases with 6,551 deaths.

