L.A. city-run vaccination sites to resume operations Tuesday after weather-related delivery delays

The city of Los Angeles will resume vaccination operations Tuesday, officials said, following several days of postponements and delays driven by inclement weather.

Several of the city’s large-scale sites, including Hansen Dam Recreation Area, San Fernando Park, Lincoln Park, Pierce College, Crenshaw Christian Center and Dodger Stadium, were forced to close Friday and Saturday when shipments containing at least 63,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines became mired by rain, ice and snow battering much of the country.

With 92,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine now en route to Los Angeles, the city will be able to resume operations and “meet its commitment” to provide second-dose appointments as well as a limited number of first-dose shots throughout the week, the city said in a statement.

Those who originally had appointments Friday and Saturday will be prioritized and should receive updated appointment details by late Monday. Residents who received their first dose at a city site between Jan. 24 and 30 will receive their second-dose appointment details by the end of the day Tuesday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.