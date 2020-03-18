The trails of Griffith Park remain open. But virtually all park facilities are closed as of March 18, 2020.(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Is it safe to walk, run, hike and bike outside? Is it recommended?

Yes, say L.A. County Public Health officials. In fact, “take a walk” and “go for a hike” are at the top of the L.A. County Public Health Department’s “safe-to-do” list as the region’s fight against the coronavirus continues.

And, a spokesman said, “Biking and running are great as long as not in a group where there is close contact.”

But authorities have grown increasingly restrictive about other outdoor activities. Public Health officials caution parents against taking their children to playgrounds. And as measures to fight the virus multiply, many outdoor venues have closed.

