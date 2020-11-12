L.A. County health officials to provide updates amid new coronavirus surge

Los Angeles County officials are set to hold a coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday as the county grapples with another “alarming” surge in virus transmission.

The county has recorded more than 2,000 daily new coronavirus cases on six of the past seven days, according to L.A. County Department of Public Health data.

There were 903 people hospitalized for the respiratory illness throughout the county Wednesday — the most since daily COVID-19 hospitalizations last week passed 800 for the first time since mid-September.

The county’s seven-day average coronavirus positivity rate hit 5.6% Wednesday, spiking from 4.9% a week ago.

While the county on the whole is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases, certain communities are harder hit, including Pacoima, Sun Valley and Palmdale.

In a Monday news conference, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county is once again “at a pivotal point,” urging residents to get back to taking strict COVID-19 precautions if they want to see more schools and businesses reopen.

“The virus is relentless and it easily transmitted. None of that has changed just because we are eight, nine months in,” she said.

While the surge is not as steep as the one recorded in July, it has local officials concerned that the coronavirus numbers will continue to increase, Ferrer said.

The county had recorded a total of 327,964 coronavirus cases and 7,216 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

