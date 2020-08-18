L.A. County issues strict rules for colleges reopening during the pandemic

USC student Mitchell Steimle, left, and his brother Anthony participate in a wellness check on Aug. 17, 2020, the first day of academic instruction for the fall 2020 semester.(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

As colleges begin their fall semesters, those in Los Angeles County finally received long-awaited public health rules about reopening plans — and they’re more stringent than state guidance: Virtually no in-person classes are allowed, and on-campus housing will be extremely limited due to coronavirus concerns.

The Los Angeles County Public Health rules supersede state guidelines and are tougher than many other counties. They are quashing more expansive plans envisioned by Harvey Mudd College and other local campuses and are forcing UCLA officials to reevaluate their own September reopening plans.

USC, which started fall term Monday, moved from an initial hybrid plan to a more limited one as COVID-19 cases surged, but still had hoped to offer on-campus housing to more students and as many as 20% of classes in person. The university said it would limit on-campus housing to about 700 students who have needed it since the pandemic forced colleges to shift to remote learning in March. Most of them are international students, but Catherine Amein, a fourth-year student in electrical and computer engineering, was granted housing for medical reasons.

Amein, who flew back to Los Angeles from Florida on Monday, said she was thrilled to return to campus and is hoping that some of her labs, which have been moved to remote instruction for now, will eventually open for in-person meetings.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.