Breaking news update: Los Angeles County officials have announced they close all bars, gyms and entertainment venues, as well as prohibit dining in restaurants, as the number of novel coronavirus viruses in the county climbed to 94.

The latest figure, announced at a news conference Monday, includes 25 new cases, according to health officials. They said there have been 41 new cases in the past 48 hours.

Original story: As widespread closures are being implemented throughout the Southland, L.A. County officials will address the public Monday to provide the latest information on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A news conference is scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the county to 69. One person has died.

Of the most recently announced cases, the exposure source for one patient was not identified, although five others also needed further investigation to determine how those individuals contracted the virus.

Local, state and federal health officials have said they anticipate a continued increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases as testing across the country is ramped up.

On Sunday, the city of Los Angeles took the drastic step of closing bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and entertainment venues, as well as directing restaurants to pause dine-in service and limit orders to takeout only, as officials scramble to curb large gatherings and encourage the practice of social distancing. The ultimate goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order went into effect at midnight and is scheduled to last through March 31, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti. It does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies and food banks.

Garcetti issued the order hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier called for all bars and wineries to be temporarily shut down in the nation’s most-populous state. Newsom also urged higher risk populations, such as those over the age of 65 and anyone with a chronic health condition, to self-isolate at home.

As part of the effort, all county buildings have been closed to the public starting Monday. Most area schools have also been temporarily shuttered as well.