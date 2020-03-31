L.A. County officials urge residents to stay home ahead of warmer weather

A sign reads that Zuma Beach in Malibu is closed to the public on March 28, 2020, in an effort to stem the growth of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County officials on Tuesday urged residents to continue to follow the “safer at home” guidelines as warmer weather approaches.

“All L.A. County residents should continue to remain inside their homes unless it is absolutely necessary to leave in order to perform an essential function,” officials said in a news release.

Both the city and county tightened the social distancing guidelines as sunny skies drew large crowds to hiking trails, parks and beaches the last two weekends.

Since then, all county beaches were closed, along with hiking trails in Los Angeles County and popular city parks like Runyon Canyon.

Though it may feel like a challenge to remain indoors when the weather is nice outside, officials offered some tips to remain productive while staying safe:

Foster a dog or cat through Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control.

Connect with loved ones online or by phone.

Use free online services offered by the county for young children. Parents or caregivers can decrease boredom and continue preschool skills using resources offered by Head Start. The Los Angeles County Office of Education also offers useful resources.

Do art activities at home. Create at Home offers free and fun resources to engage family members with the arts at home.

Organize your personal spaces like closets, home office/desk areas, cupboards, drawers, and vehicles.

Create and maintain a routine.

Monitor your mental and physical health every day.