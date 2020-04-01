L.A. County probation officer who works at Sylmar juvenile hall tests positive for coronavirus, 21 youths quarantined

The Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar is shown in this undated photo. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles County probation officer who works inside a Sylmar juvenile hall has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email reviewed by The Times.

Probation officials declined to provide information about the officer, citing privacy laws, but said 21 juvenile detainees at the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall have been quarantined. None of the juveniles are symptomatic, said Adam Wolfson, communications director for the Probation Department.

The officer had been isolating at home while awaiting the test results, the email said.

In a statement, probation officials said they were “acting quickly and taking this incident very seriously including working with our health care partners to mitigate any additional cases.”

