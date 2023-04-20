The warm weather and sunshine are starting to come back to Southern California, but the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning those who plan to visit some county beaches to stay out of the water.

Ocean water use warnings have been issued due to high bacteria levels at several locations that exceeded health standards when last tested, health officials said Thursday.

The Health Department advises individuals to “avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters” at the following locations in L.A. County:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

Santa Monica Pier

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

Strand Street extension at Santa Monica Beach

Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey.

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas:

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

Marie Canyon storm drain at Puerco Beach

Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach

More information can be found at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health water quality website. Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day at the county’s beach closure hotline, which can be reached by calling 1-800-525-5662.