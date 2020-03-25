L.A. County Sheriff to address measures related to COVID-19

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was expected to speak Wednesday about measures related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The county has reported a total of 799 cases of coronavirus but health officials believe more will surface as testing becomes more widely available. Thirteen people have died after becoming infected.

Many businesses remain shuttered throughout the county, and Villanueva was scheduled to speak about the agency’s response and other emergency operations underway during a 3 p.m. news conference.

However, due to technical difficulties, KTLA was unable to stream the conference.

