L.A. County Sheriff’s custody assistant charged after allegedly having sex with 2 female inmates

The entrance to the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood is shown in June 2007. (Gabriel Bouys / AFP / Getty Images)

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department custody assistant has been charged in connection with having sex with two female inmates, officials announced Wednesday.

Roy’ce Bass, 29, faces four felony counts of having sex with an adult confined in a detention facility.

The incidents allegedly occurred at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood in 2017 and 2018, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In one incident, Bass allegedly sexually assaulted a female inmate in her cell on July 8, 2017. He also allegedly had sex with another inmate in January of the following year, officials said.

Bass turned himself in Tuesday after a warrant was filed on July 2, officials said.

He was booked at the sheriff’s station in Marina Del Rey and later released on $100,000 bail.

In a statement Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Department said it finds the claims against him “deeply troubling.”

“We are committed to transparency and holding our employees fully accountable,” the statement read.

Bass is not scheduled to be arraigned until Nov. 13, officials said. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in state prison if convicted as charged.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau.