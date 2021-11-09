L.A. County sheriff’s custody assistant charged with trying to bring meth into downtown jail

The Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles on June 19, 2018. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department custody assistant has been charged with trying to bring methamphetamine into the Men’s Central Jail nearly three years ago, officials announced Tuesday.

Jose Flores, 30, faces one felony count each of transportation of a controlled substance and attempted bringing of an illegal substance into a jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on Nov. 28, 2018. Flores was stopped by law enforcement officers in the jail’s parking structure and they found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle, officials said.

Authorities did not release any additional details about the allegations.

The case was filed for warrant on Nov. 3. It’s unclear, however, why it took so long for Flores to be charged.

He is expected to be arraigned March 8, 2022.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

“The public’s trust is eroded when law enforcement employees attempt to circumvent the law,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release.