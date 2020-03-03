L.A. County voters could face long lines at the polls on Super Tuesday

Los Angeles County has transitioned from polling places to vote centers as residents are able to vote at any location and use new touchscreen devices to mark a paper ballot.(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

For all of the excitement surrounding almost two weeks of early voting in Los Angeles, an opportunity made possible by the county’s embrace of a new state election law, hundreds of thousands of voters — if they choose to vote at all — will now have to do it the old-fashioned way on Tuesday.

Elections officials report 248,834 voters cast ballots at regional vote centers in the 10 days leading up to California’s presidential primary. But as many as 1.7 million Angelenos who are registered to vote but did not receive an absentee ballot had not shown up by the time most centers closed on Monday. They will need to find one of the locations on election day, increasing the likelihood of long lines in the hours before polls across the state close at 8 p.m.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of activity on Tuesday,” said Dean Logan, registrar of voters for Los Angeles County. “But it’s hard to predict turnout in an election like this.”

That a political traffic jam might arise in L.A. was not totally unexpected.

