L.A. judge denies Spears’ request to move up hearing on father’s removal from conservatorship

Britney Spears supporter Kiki Norberto holds a hand fan outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer’s conservatorship on March 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The #FreeBritney movement suffered a minor setback Monday after the Los Angeles Superior Court rejected Britney Spears’ request to expedite a forthcoming hearing related to her controversial conservatorship.

According to a court order obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Judge Brenda Penny has denied without prejudice the pop musician’s plea to reschedule a hearing regarding the suspension and removal of her father as a conservator of her estate.

Via her newly appointed attorney, Mathew Rosengart, the “Circus” singer petitioned last week to bump the pivotal court date up to late August. As of Monday, the hearing remains slated for Sept. 29.

“Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate,” Rosengart’s Aug. 6 petition stated.

