L.A. judge grants 90-day grace period for all traffic and non-traffic infractions amid coronavirus

A Los Angeles County Superior court judge on Friday announced temporary relief for all traffic and non-traffic infractions during the coronavirus crisis that has impacted the livelihood of many Angelenos.

The temporary relief program was created to provide a 90-day grace period on all traffic and non-traffic infractions as a way to help mitigate the economic challenges caused as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While you are facing an unprecedented threat to your lives and your livelihood, one thing you do not have to worry about is paying a traffic ticket or losing your license,” Presiding Judge Kevin Brazile said Friday in a statement. “Focus on staying safer at home and riding out this storm.”

Defendants do not have to call the court clerk’s office to take advantage of the relief, and the court will not be taking any action to send such matters to collections if they remain unpaid or assess civil assessments, court officials said.

Traffic infraction defendants who have a suspended driver’s licenses because of unpaid tickets can call the court to schedule a future hearing date, and can also request to have an immediate release of their driver’s license hold from the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Defendants should be aware that COVID-19 has affected the DMV’s ability to process these requests, so there may be some delays in having the holds lifted,” Brazile said.

For more information on payment plans, extensions, reductions, traffic school, community service, or scheduling a court day, visit lacourt.org.