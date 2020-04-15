L.A. law enforcement officials don’t plan to cite residents for violating mask order, but hope for compliance

A man and a woman wear masks while waiting for a bus in Los Angeles in this undated photo. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Wearing masks when shopping or doing essential business in public is now the law in Los Angeles County.

But authorities are hoping that the public will comply voluntarily.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva and L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore aren’t about to cite anyone right now, but officers will offer a few words of encouragement from behind their own masks, worn to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are looking for voluntary compliance. We have discussed it with all the police chiefs in the county,” Villaneuva said. “We aren’t talking enforcement here.” Villaneuva, wearing his own mask, said it is about people doing the right thing for others when they are heading out to essential businesses and are around others.

