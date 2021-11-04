L.A. Marathon 2021 traffic: Road closures to watch out for Sunday

With the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon taking place Sunday, drivers are advised to plan ahead for road closures along the 26.2-mile course.

KTLA Channel 5 will have live coverage of the event, starting from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. that Sunday. Viewers can also watch the race on KTLA.com, the KTLA 5 News app, KTLA’s YouTube or KTLA+.

The marathon’s course will begin at Dodger Stadium, run through West Hollywood and Beverly Hills and end in Century City.

The course will be closed to vehicular traffic for six-and-a-half hours, right after the last runner crosses the start line, at which point it will begin reopening to vehicles on a rolling basis.

Road closures will begin at 3 a.m., with some roads closed through the afternoon.

[Skip to: Marathon course road closures | Freeway ramp closures | “Local Access Only” street closures in Elysian Park, Downtown, Echo Park, Silver Lake; Hollywood; West Hollywood; Beverly Hills and West L.A.]

Roads closed along the marathon course:

Elysian Park Avenue : between Dodger Stadium and Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

: between Dodger Stadium and Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 9 a.m.) Sunset Boulevard : from Park Avenue to Figueroa Street (4 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.)

: from Park Avenue to Figueroa Street (4 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.) Cesar Chavez Ave: from Bunker Hill to Alameda Street (4 a.m. to 9:32 a.m.)

from Bunker Hill to Alameda Street (4 a.m. to 9:32 a.m.) Broadway : from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Alpine Street (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.)

: from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Alpine Street (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.) Alpine Street : from Hill to Alameda streets (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.)

: from Hill to Alameda streets (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.) Spring Street : from College to 1st streets (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.)

: from College to 1st streets (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.) 1st Street : from hope to San Pedro streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

: from hope to San Pedro streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) Los Angeles Street : from Temple to 5th streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

: from Temple to 5th streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) 4th Street : from Los Angeles to Main streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

: from Los Angeles to Main streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) Main Street : from 5th to Temple streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

: from 5th to Temple streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) 3rd Street : from San Pedro to Hill streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

: from San Pedro to Hill streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) Hill Street: from 4th to Temple streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

from 4th to Temple streets (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) 1st Street : from San Pedro to Hope streets (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.)

: from San Pedro to Hope streets (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.) Grand Avenue : from Cesar Chavez Avenue to 2nd street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.)

: from Cesar Chavez Avenue to 2nd street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.) Temple Street : from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard (4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.)

: from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard (4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.) Edgeware Road : from Temple to Boston streets (4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.)

: from Temple to Boston streets (4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.) Bellevue Avenue : from Sunset to Glendale boulevards (4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.)

: from Sunset to Glendale boulevards (4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.) Glendale Boulevard: from Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.)

from Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.) Sunset Boulevard: from Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Avenue (4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.)

from Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Avenue (4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.) Hollywood Boulevard: from Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea (4 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

from Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea (4 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Orange Avenue: from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Sunset Boulevard : from Highland Avenue to Doheny Drive ( 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)

: from Highland Avenue to Doheny Drive ( 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.) San Vicente Boulevard: from Sunset Boulevard to Melrose Avenue (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

from Sunset Boulevard to Melrose Avenue (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Santa Monica Boulevard: La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Doheny Drive: from Nemo Street to Wilshire Boulevard (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

from Nemo Street to Wilshire Boulevard (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Burton Way: from Robertson Boulevard to Rexford Drive (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

from Robertson Boulevard to Rexford Drive (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) S. Santa Monica Boulevard : from Rexford Drive to Moreno Boulevard (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

: from Rexford Drive to Moreno Boulevard (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Rodeo Drive: from Santa Monica to Wilshire boulevards (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

from Santa Monica to Wilshire boulevards (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Wilshire Boulevard : from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

: from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Santa Monica Boulevard (WB and EB Lanes): from Wilshire to Sepulveda boulevards (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

(WB and EB Lanes): from Wilshire to Sepulveda boulevards (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sepulveda Boulevard : from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Avenue (5 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.)

: from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Avenue (5 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) Wilshire Boulevard (WB and EB Lanes): Sepulveda Boulevard to Barrington Avenue (5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.)

(WB and EB Lanes): Sepulveda Boulevard to Barrington Avenue (5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.) San Vicente Boulevard: from Wilshire Boulevard to Saltair Avenue (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Streets along the race course will be marked with “no parking” signs 72 hours before the event. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed.

Freeway ramp closures

No freeways will be closed on race day, but some ramps along the north and southbound 110 and 101 freeways will be affected, and so will some ramps on the southbound 405 Freeway.

Northbound 110:

Hill Street/Stadium Way 3 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

110 N/B to 101 S/B Temple Street 3:10a.m. to 9:42 a.m. Southbound 110:

Hill Street 3a.m. 9:35 a.m.

Stadium Way 3a.m. 9:35 a.m.

110 Sunset Boulevard 3 a.m. 9:20 a.m. Southbound 101:

Temple Street 3 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Broadway 3 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Highland Boulevard 4:05 a.m. to 11:44AM

Vine Street (Right turn lane) 3:55 a.m. to 11:18 a.m.

Gower Street (Right turn lane) 3:55 a.m. to 11:18 a.m.

Hollywood Boulevard 3:55 a.m. to 11:18 a.m. Northbound 101:

Spring Street 3 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Grand Avenue 3 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Echo Park Avenue/Glendale Boulevard 4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

Hollywood Boulevard 3:55 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Gower Street (Left turn lane) 3:55 a.m. to 11:18 a.m.

Highland Boulevard 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Southbound 405:

Santa Monica Boulevard (Left lane) 4:45 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Wilshire Boulevard (eastbound) 4:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wilshire Boulevard (westbound) 4:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Local Access Only” street closures:

The streets listed below are not on the actual race course, and area residents who need access will be able to approach the street closure and ask for access:

In Elysian Park, Downtown, Echo Park, Silver Lake:

Stadium Way : Closed from Scott Avenue Chavez Ravine Pl (4 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

: Closed from Scott Avenue Chavez Ravine Pl (4 a.m. to 9 a.m.) Douglas Street : Closed from Sunset Boulevard to Elysian Park Drive (4 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

: Closed from Sunset Boulevard to Elysian Park Drive (4 a.m. to 9 a.m.) Sutherland/Quintero : Closed from Sunset Boulevard to Macbeth Street (4 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

: Closed from Sunset Boulevard to Macbeth Street (4 a.m. to 9 a.m.) Figueroa Street : Closed from Alpine Street 2nd Street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.)

: Closed from Alpine Street 2nd Street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.) Hill Street : Closed from Ord Street to Cesar Chavez (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.)

: Closed from Ord Street to Cesar Chavez (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.) Ord Street : Closed from Hill Street to Alameda Street (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.)

: Closed from Hill Street to Alameda Street (4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.) Temple Street : Closed from Los Angeles Street to Spring Street (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

: Closed from Los Angeles Street to Spring Street (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) 3rd Street : Closed from San Pedro Street to Los Angeles Street (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

: Closed from San Pedro Street to Los Angeles Street (4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.) Broadway : Closed from Temple Street to 2nd Street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.)

: Closed from Temple Street to 2nd Street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.) Hope Street : Closed from Temple Street to 1st Street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.)

: Closed from Temple Street to 1st Street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.) Dewap Road : Closed from Temple Street to 1st Street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.)

: Closed from Temple Street to 1st Street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.) Beaudry Avenue : Closed from Sunset Boulevard to 1st Street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.)

: Closed from Sunset Boulevard to 1st Street (4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.) Alvarado Street : Closed from Glendale Boulevard to Temple Street (4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.)

: Closed from Glendale Boulevard to Temple Street (4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.) Griffith Park Boulevard : Closed from Effie Street to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.)

: Closed from Effie Street to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.) Santa Monica Boulevard : Closed from Sunset Boulevard to Hoover Street/Myra Avenue (4 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.)

: Closed from Sunset Boulevard to Hoover Street/Myra Avenue (4 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.) Fountain Avenue: Closed from Myra Avenue to Virgil Avenue (4 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.)

In Hollywood:

Hillhurst Avenue : Closed from Franklin Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.)

: Closed from Franklin Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.) Vermont Avenue : Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.)

: Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.) Normandie Avenue : Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.)

: Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.) Western Avenue : Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.)

: Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.) Wilton Place : Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.)

: Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.) Gower Street : Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.)

: Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.) Vine St : Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.)

: Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.) Cahuenga Boulevard : Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.)

: Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.) Highland Avenue : Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

: Closed from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard (4 a.m. to 12 p.m.) La Brea Avenue: Closed from Hollywood Boulevard to De Longpre Avenue (4 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

In West Hollywood:

Fairfax Avenue : Closed from Hollywood Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard (4 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.)

: Closed from Hollywood Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard (4 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.) Laurel Canyon Boulevard : Closed from Hollywood Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard (5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

: Closed from Hollywood Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard (5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) La Cienega Boulevard: Closed from Sunset Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard (5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)

In Beverly Hills:

Alden Drive : Closed from Oakhurst Drive to Doheny Drive (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

: Closed from Oakhurst Drive to Doheny Drive (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) 3rd Street: Closed from Oakhurst Drive to Roberston Boulevard (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

In West L.A.:

Barrington Avenue : Closed from Montana Avenue Dorothy St 5:00 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

: Closed from Montana Avenue Dorothy St 5:00 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Montana Avenue : Closed from Bringham Avenue Bundy Drive 5:00 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

: Closed from Bringham Avenue Bundy Drive 5:00 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. Bundy Drive : Closed from Dunoon Lane to Montana Avenue 5:00 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

: Closed from Dunoon Lane to Montana Avenue 5:00 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. Beverly Glen Boulevard : Closed from Wilshire Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard 5:00 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.

: Closed from Wilshire Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard 5:00 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. Westwood Boulevard : Closed from Wilshire Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard 5:00 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.

: Closed from Wilshire Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard 5:00 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. Massachusetts Avenue : Closed from Sepulveda Boulevard to Cotner Avenue 5:00 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

: Closed from Sepulveda Boulevard to Cotner Avenue 5:00 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Ohio Avenue: Closed from Sepulveda Boulevard to Cotner Avenue 5:00 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.