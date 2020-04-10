L.A. Mayor Garcetti to address city’s response to coronavirus

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to hold his daily news conference at 5:15 p.m. Thursday to address the city’s coronavirus response.

The briefing comes after the mayor announced the L.A. Cares Corps program Wednesday to help small businesses apply for federal loans under the CARES Act. The virtual service will aid business owners in figuring out which loans to apply for, whether it be city, county, state or federal.

Garcetti also announced Project Room Key Wednesday, to help homeless and vulnerable Angelenos move into hotels and motels amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An additional 425 cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths were reported in Los Angeles County Thursday, bringing the total to 7,955 and raising the death toll to 223, officials said.

Garcetti has been holding a virtual briefing every weekday and on Sundays at 5:15 p.m. via Facebook Live.