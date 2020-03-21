L.A. medical staff protest hospital conditions and lack of equipment amid coronavirus pandemic

Medical staff gathered outside UCLA Medical Center in Westwood Friday to share their frustration about hospital conditions and the lack of equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nerissa Knight reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on March 20, 2020.
