The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 or less, excluding tax and gratuity, according to a news release from Michelin.

“Food lovers can get a taste of cuisines from around the world at a very reasonable price,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement. “The inspector teams were very enthusiastic about this new group of Bib Gourmands — a smorgasbord of international flavors amplified by creative touches and quality California ingredients.”

L.A., Orange country restaurants on the list

All Day Baby (Los Angeles; American cuisine)

Caboco (Los Angeles; Brazilian cuisine)

Chulita (Venice; Mexican cuisine)

Flavors from Afar (Los Angeles; International cuisine)

Lalibela (Los Angeles; Ethiopian cuisine)

Ipoh Kopitiam (Alhambra; Malaysian cuisine)

Moo’s Craft Barbecue (Los Angeles; Barbecue)

Pijja Palace (Los Angeles; Fusion cuisine)

Pizzeria Bianco (Los Angeles; Pizza)

Saffy’s (Los Angeles; Middle Eastern cuisine)

Ramen & Tsukemen TAO (Buena Park; Japanese-Ramen cuisine)

Other restaurants from San Francisco, Oakland and Solvang were new additions to the list as well.

The complete list will be available on the Michelin Guide website and app after the Michelin Star Revelation event on Monday, Dec. 5.

People can watch the ceremony online.