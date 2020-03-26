L.A. parking restrictions: What is and isn’t being enforced during city’s ‘safer at home’ order

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation tweeted out this photo of a parking meter on March 23, 2020.

Los Angeles officials have relaxed a number of parking enforcement regulations through mid-April as the city deals with an ongoing public health emergency spurred by the novel coronavirus.

The policies are aimed at helping Angelenos comply with the city and county’s “safer at home” order to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a Los Angeles Department of Transportation news release.

The measures impact everything from residential street sweeping and gridlock zone parking restrictions to overnight parking and expired vehicle registrations.

What isn’t temporarily being enforced

From March 16 through April 19, LADOT will not issue parking tickets for the following: residential street sweeping; rush-hour parking restrictions and non-metered time limits in commercial zones. The agency is also allowing an extended grace period for drop-offs and pick-ups.

Additionally, abandoned and oversize vehicles won’t be ticketed or towed, and overnight parking restrictions won’t be enforced.

Vehicles with expired registration also won’t be cited.

To help people financially, the city has committed to no parking fine increases during a 60-day period and is extending all deadlines for due payments until June 1.

At a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said parking restrictions are being relaxed to ensure that “no one would be penalized for doing the right thing and staying at home.”

What is still being enforced?

Some enforcement will continue, such as feeding parking meters during the allotted hours and observing those time limits.

“We know businesses need to remain open and accessible to the public for essential needs,” a tweet from transportation officials stated. “We continue to enforce metered parking to ensure turnover for those businesses who still offer delivery and pick up services.”

Motorists also still must observe preferential parking districts, posted time limits in residential neighborhoods, temporary no-parking signs, colored curb zones and parking restrictions for city-owned lots.

And vehicles still cannot block emergency access to things like alleyways and fire hydrants.

“Our enforcement is focused on allowing essential workers to get around quickly, and assisting those businesses that need the turnaround so that they can survive — especially those doing takeout and delivery,” Garcetti said.

Parking restrictions, however, could be further modified during the emergency period as long as the crisis continues, according to officials.

“Every day we’re hearing your suggestions and others,” the mayor said. “We’re scouring and trying to brainstorm ways we can save money for families and take the stress of this moment away so we can focus on doing what we need to do to stay home.”

While the “safer at home” order issued last week is currently in effect through April 19, Garcetti acknowledged on Wednesday evening that it could be extended through mid-May.