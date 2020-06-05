L.A. police union calls Garcetti ‘unstable’ after mayor’s comments calling officers ‘killers’

Officials with the Los Angeles police union assailed Mayor Eric Garcetti on Friday for comments he made describing police officers as “killers,” saying LAPD officers have lost confidence in the mayor’s ability to lead the city after days of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At a news briefing, Los Angeles Police Protective League director Jamie McBride accused Garcetti of “political pandering” and called him “unstable.”

“He smeared every single police officer in Los Angeles and across the nation by calling us killers,” McBride said.

The union’s comments came after Garcetti announced this week that he would seek to cut up to $150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department and put the money toward funding new youth jobs, health initiatives and “peace centers” to heal trauma.

