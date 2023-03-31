Los Angeles is preparing for the “granddaddy of them all,” Wrestlemania 39.

The annual event is known as the Super Bowl of professional wrestling and it will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on April 1 and 2.

Saturday’s event features big names like John Cena, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Here’s the card for Night 1:

John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States championship

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown women’s championship

The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE tag team championship

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

The big match is on Sunday when Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends his title against Cody Rhodes.

Here is the full list for the second day.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE universal championship

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw women’s championship

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the intercontinental championship

Edge vs. Finn Bàlor in a hell-in-a-cell match

Brick Lesnar vs. Omos

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

L.A. is also hosting the WWE’s weekly wrestling shows like “Smackdown,” “NXT” and “Raw.” All three events will take place at Crypto.com Arena.

On March 31, the arena will host “Smackdown” and the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It starts at 4:45 p.m.

The next day, the WWE’s NXT show will take place at the venue at 9 a.m. just hours before Wrestlemania kicks off at SoFi at 4:30 p.m.

Night 2 of Wrestlemania starts at 4:30 p.m. on April 2.

To cap off the big weekend, Crypto.com Arena will host its weekly Monday show, “Raw” on April 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for all the events can be found here.

For those looking to get their hands on WWE merchandise, the L.A. Convention Center has been turned into the Wrestlemania Superstore.

That’s not all.

The Biltmore Hotel is hosting WrestleCon through the weekend.