For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up.

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority.

The program provides rental assistance to very low-income people and families. City officials are urging those who are eligible to apply online.

Applications will open online beginning Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 a.m. and close on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.

Entering the lottery waiting list does not guarantee a voucher, but those in the waitlist will be the only ones considered when the drawing takes place.

“Housing solves homelessness, that is our North Star,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “By reopening the Section 8 waiting list, we will present thousands of our neighbors with safe and stable housing opportunities.”

Those interested in entering the lottery must meet certain income eligibility requirements:

Persons in Family 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Income Eligibility $41,700 $47,650 $53,600 $59,550 $64,350 $69,100 $73,850 $78,650

Those eligible for the program can apply online. A step-by-step tutorial video is available for additional guidance.

“Rental assistance programs like these fight against poverty and help reduce homelessness,”

said Douglas Guthrie, Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles President and CEO. “Our goal, with the reopening of HACLA’s Section 8 Waiting List lottery, is to help thousands of families who are struggling financially to find stable housing.