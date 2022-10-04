Residents can now apply to install a speed hump in their neighborhood, in an effort to curb excessive speeding.

Applications can be submitted online starting Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

The “Residential Speed Hump Program” was paused for over two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will now resume operations.

The program aims to add speed humps on streets with speed limits no greater than 30 miles per hour.

Interested residents can apply online only and are encouraged to apply soon as the application period will close when 375 applications — 25 in each city’s council district — have been submitted.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of Angelenos, and we need every tool at our disposal to slow drivers down and prevent tragic collisions,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Every decision we make about our streets should be with the well-being of our residents first in our minds, and resuming this critical program will help keep our children and families safe while making our roads more accessible for everyone.”

Applicants will need to know the city council district they live in. Those who are unsure can check their neighborhood using the Los Angeles Neighborhood Info link.

Officials will use certain evaluation guidelines to determine whether requests will be granted including justification, feasibility, effectiveness and impact.

Other guidelines include, “Speed humps shall not be installed in front of driveways, over underground access covers, or adjacent to catch basins or drainage structures as to prevent their function.”

“Everyone deserves safe streets, but if cars are speeding on your residential street, you can apply for a speed hump to be installed,” says LADOT. “Before applying, please be aware that completing a speed hump request involves multiple steps of engagement and technical review. You should also know that due to LADOT’s limited budget, we can only construct a limited number of speed humps citywide. LADOT prioritizes requests based on technical feasibility and need.