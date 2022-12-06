Angelenos can arrive at their holiday parties in style, thanks to Turo.

The carsharing company has partnered with Netflix to allow L.A. residents to rent the Addams family hearse for $13 a day until Dec. 19, a news release said.

(West Coast Customs)

The custom Cadillac hearse was designed by West Coast Customs, a company that starred on “Pimp My Ride” and has worked on custom cars for singer and dancer JoJo Siwa, actor Damon Wayans and YouTuber Jeffrey Star.

Guests can book the Addams family hearse on Turo’s website.

The Netflix original show, “Wednesday,” focuses on the famed Addams family character as she navigates high school and attempts to solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

The show’s opening week acquired 341.23 million hours viewed on the streaming service, dethroning “Stranger Things 4,” Deadline reported.

The show stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, along with Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers and others.

The show is available to stream on Netflix.