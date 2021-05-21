1 dead in Malibu shooting; homicide detectives investigating: Officials

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a death investigation after deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Malibu Friday afternoon.
Homicide detectives arrived at the 27500 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu after receiving a call of a gunshot victim. Deputies found one person who had been shot.
The incident occurred around 4:25 p.m., officials said.
No additional details were available.
Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.