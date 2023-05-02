A total of 13 vehicles were impounded, 21 people were arrested on misdemeanor charges and 34 citations were issued, LAPD said. May 2, 2023 (LAPD)

Twenty-one people were arrested and more than a dozen vehicles were impounded in a street racing crackdown in Los Angeles over the weekend, according to police.

The arrests took place early Sunday and involved officers with LAPD’s Street Racing Taskforce.

In a video posted to Instagram, the Department showed officers arresting people and towing cars from unspecified locations in the city in “an operation to eliminate dangerous and disruptive takeover activity.”

A total of 13 vehicles were impounded, 21 people were arrested on misdemeanor charges and 34 citations were issued, LAPD said.

Twenty-one people were arrested and more than a dozen vehicles were impounded in a street racing crackdown in Los Angeles over the weekend, according to police. May 2, 2023 (LAPD)

A total of 13 vehicles were impounded, 21 people were arrested on misdemeanor charges and 34 citations were issued, LAPD said. May 2, 2023 (LAPD)

A total of 13 vehicles were impounded, 21 people were arrested on misdemeanor charges and 34 citations were issued, LAPD said. May 2, 2023 (LAPD)

Los Angeles and many other cities in the Southland have struggled to stop street racing and street takeovers which have resulted in fatal crashes, the looting of businesses and other illegal activity.

Last Wednesday, a 28-year-old woman died in a suspected street racing collision in Pomona.