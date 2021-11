“You’re going to watch as a rocket ship takes off, and if you’re not on that rocket ship, I guess you’re going to be here on earth.” Mark Mester argues for the legitimacy of cryptocurrency investments with L.A. Times consumer columnist David Lazarus, while Laz questions the “volatility and basically weirdness” of the unsecured digital dough.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on November 6, 2021.