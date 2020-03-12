L.A. to announce measures, public health guidelines amid coronavirus spread

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other county officials will hold a news conference Thursday morning to offer new public health guidelines as local cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. In addition to Garcetti, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer will also speak about the latest COVID-19 developments.

It will take place after the L.A. City Council President Emeritus Herb Wesson announced Thursday that he would introduce a sweeping package of measures to deal with the outbreak.

The comprehensive measure will include a temporary moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, water and power shutoffs, and financial assistance for local small businesses and workers who have been furloughed or laid off as a result of COVID-19, according to a City Council news release.

At least 29 cases have been diagnosed in the county, including one that was fatal. The patient — a woman over the age of 60 — had traveled extensively in the past month and was in town visiting friends. She died after being treated for the virus earlier this week at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

L.A. County declared a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak on March 4, a week before the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

California has also taken steps to curb the spread of the disease.

Most recently, the state’s Department of Public Health issued an advisory urging gatherings of at least 250 people to be postponed or canceled. Health officials also advised limiting the size of even small social gatherings involving people at higher risk to develop severe illness from COVID-19.

Check back for updates on this developing story.