A Los Angeles County business owner fears for the safety and future of his business after it was burglarized several times over the past two years, with the latest incident happening Wednesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., security cameras captured a blue Kia Soul smashing into a gate several times surrounding Glassell Park Construction and Electronics Company located in the 2300 block of North San Fernando. After breaking down the gate, at least a dozen suspects were able to break in.

Moments later, the thieves were seen fleeing the scene with expensive items including instruments and equipment, ditching the Kia and racing to other getaway cars.

The business owner, Ryan Baggaley, says he received a phone call from the ring system and rushed to his company while his wife contacted police. He says it took two hours before police responded to the scene.

“They’re saying, ‘We don’t have anyone in the area,’” he recalled. “We’re like, ‘Now it’s been 15 minutes, then it’s 20 minutes and they’re still not here. It just kept going and they didn’t respond for two hours.”

Baggaley, who said he reported about 15 break-ins at his and his clients’ properties over the past two years, blames political leaders for the delayed police response and lack of officers on the street protecting businesses and properties.

“You guys aren’t doing your job,” he said. “That’s the simple truth of the matter. People do not like the wild west. We keep 30 guys employed, trying to pay our taxes. The least I can ask is for some patrolmen in the area.”

Frustrated at the constant break-ins and the impact it’s had on his business, Baggaley says the break-ins are costly and slows down production. He now fears his business won’t survive.

“We’re a small business,” he said. “We can’t afford $100,000 in damage.”