LAFD battling massive commercial fire in Pico-Robertson area

Los Angeles firefighters were battling a massive blaze at a commercial building in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles on Friday.

The fire was reported around 11:32 a.m. at 9041 W. Pico Blvd., near Wetherly Drive, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The fire was “at the Greater Alarm” status, officials said. Flames were so heavy responding firefighters were in defensive mode and seen exiting the roof and building.

It’s unclear what type of business is housed inside the building, but it appears to be at least three stories high.

The Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA the fire broke out very close to a school, but students there were evacuated safely. Heavy, black smoke and flames were seen billowing around and near the building.

Video from Sky5 showed firefighters dousing the blaze from aerial ladders and from the ground.

No injuries were reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.