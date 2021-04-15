LAFD seeks public’s help to identify person suspected in Koreatown arson that damaged restaurant canopies

LAFD released surveillance video on April 15, 2021, in hopes of identifying a person suspected of arson in Koreatown.

Investigators released surveillance video Thursday in hopes of identifying a person suspected of arson in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

A fire in the 900 block of South Vermont Avenue damaged a restaurant’s outdoor canopy and tent just after midnight on April 2, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

Security footage captured a person who investigators believe may have set the fire.

Fire authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman, who is seen in surveillance video wearing jeans and a blue T-shirt, walking past a row of the restaurant’s outdoor canopies.

Anyone with information about the person seen in the video is asked to call the LAFD Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section directly at 213-893-9850.