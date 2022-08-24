Workers at Lake Mead on Wednesday did something not seen in many years. They actually raised a boat launch ramp.

The ramp at Hemenway Harbor was briefly closed as crews adjust the pipe mat and dock for account for rising water level.

You read that right.

As KLAS reported on Monday, Lake Mead has risen 2 feet 8 inches over the past four weeks.

Bureau of Reclamation officials said Monday that the lake has been rising because of “recent storm events and runoff into the tributaries that enter Lake Mead.”

Other factors include reduced releases from Hoover Dam and a “decrease in downstream demand,” according to the bureau. Officials did not provide additional information on the decreased demand.

The monsoon season has been the wettest in 10 years.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, to raise the lake’s water level one inch, at its current depth, it takes about 68,000 acre-feet of water. An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons.

Hemenway Harbor is currently the only boat launch ramp open on the entire reservoir because of the rapidly declining water levels.