The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a man suspected in at least a dozen crimes along Pico Boulevard, and now they are looking for additional victims who have not been contacted yet.

On Sept. 2, police arrested 56-year-old Douglas Irvin Kaufman, a homeless man in the Los Angeles area.

Kaufman is suspected in several small crimes across the area, particularly in the Pico Boulevard corridor.

On Aug. 22, Kaufman was allegedly captured on security camera footage walking up to a coffee shop on the 2400 block of Federal Avenue while holding a large rock in his hand. He is then seen throwing the rock through the business window, smashing the glass and trying to take a monitor that was on the counter.

After he failed to get a hold of the monitor, he allegedly picked up the rock again and threw it through the window, hitting the monitor and causing more damage to the window. He then fled the scene, police said.

During the investigation, police detectives began linking the vandalism incident to a string of similar incidents that began on the same night. By Aug. 30, a total of 12 crimes around the area were reported, including six vandalism incidents and six burglaries.

Kaufman was later identified as the suspect in all 12 crimes and was taken into custody.

He’s currently being held on $285,000 bail for the crimes, as well as for violating his probation.

Detectives believe more burglaries and vandalisms in the area are linked to Kaufman. They are asking anyone with information about additional crimes to come forward.

If you recognized Kaufman or if you suspect you are a victim of a related crime, you are urged to contact LAPD detectives at 310-444-1528. Anonymous tips can be submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.

Video or photo evidence is greatly appreciated, police added.