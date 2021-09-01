LAPD motorcycle officer injured in crash on westbound 210 Freeway in Glendora

An investigation is underway after a motorcycle officer was injured in a crash on the 210 Freeway in Glendora Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near Grand Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The crash injured a Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer, but the extent of the injuries were unknown, a CHP spokesperson said.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of two lanes on the westbound 210 Freeway through Glendora.

Two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident were stopped on the freeway between Grand Avenue and North Sunflower Avenue, according to the CHP.

It was unclear if the motorcycle officer was attempting to make a stop on a vehicle at the time of the crash.

Aerial video from Sky 5 over the scene showed all lanes had reopened on the freeway at about 6:30 a.m.

SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN GLENDORA: WB I-210 WEST OF GRAND AVE – ALL LANES OPEN — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) September 1, 2021

