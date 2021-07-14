LAPD motorcycle officer injured in traffic collision in South L.A.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was transported to a local hospital after a traffic collision in South Los Angeles left him injured Wednesday night. 

Sky5 was over the scene where a silver vehicle and the officer’s patrol vehicle were seen stationed in the center of an intersection with damage to the front of both cars. 

The crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues. 

After the officer was safely transported to the hospital, LAPD began their investigation of the incident. 

The condition of the officer is unknown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News