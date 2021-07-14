LAPD motorcycle officer injured in traffic collision in South L.A.

A motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was transported to a local hospital after a traffic collision in South Los Angeles left him injured Wednesday night.

Sky5 was over the scene where a silver vehicle and the officer’s patrol vehicle were seen stationed in the center of an intersection with damage to the front of both cars.

The crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues.

After the officer was safely transported to the hospital, LAPD began their investigation of the incident.

The condition of the officer is unknown.