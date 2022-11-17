Image captured of a violent hit-and-run crash on Oct. 30, 2022 in a video released by LAPD.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a hit-and-run suspect caught on camera.

A video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the moment the suspect violently crashes into the victim before speeding away.

Police say the suspect ran a red light moments before it slammed into another car at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard on Oct. 30 around 9:50 p.m.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a gold-colored 2007 Acura TL sedan with a California license plate of 7USH327.

After the crash, the suspect’s mangled car quickly pulls into a gas station parking lot and drives away, heading in the same direction they initially came from.

The victims sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene, officials said.

Police have since contacted the vehicle’s owner who denies driving the Acura during the crash. The vehicle was impounded for evidence, but the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online.

You can also contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746. Anonymous tips can be submitted online to www.lapdonline.org.