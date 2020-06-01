LAPD officers shoot woman who allegedly fatally stabbed another woman in Hollywood

A police patrol car is seen with sirens off. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Los Angeles police officers shot a woman in Hollywood on Sunday night after finding her atop another woman she was stabbing, police said.

The woman who was shot was taken to a local hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition, police said. The stabbing victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were immediately identified, nor were their ages provided. Police said they were working to identify a motive in the case.

The attack was not related to ongoing protests in the city, police said.

