One person is dead and another is in custody after a police pursuit in Northridge ended with a crash Thursday morning.

Police were pursuing the vehicle because it was connected to a reported armed robbery, said Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz.

The subject of the pursuit, an SUV, ran a red light and collided with a sedan at Roscoe Boulevard and Lindley Avenue, killing the driver of the sedan, Ruiz added.

“Unfortunately, that victim is deceased,” Ruiz said.

After the crash, the SUV driver fled the scene on foot, though he was captured after a search, Ruiz said.

Though his identity has not been released, he was accused of robbery, police said.

Officials added that they found a loaded rifle in the SUV.

Another person who was in the SUV remains at large.