LAPD responds to, but allows, large house party at Mulholland Drive mansion

Los Angeles police responded to a Mulholland Drive mansion after reports of a large crowd there on Monday.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed dozens of cars lined up on the Beverly Crest property’s driveway and surrounding street, where a food truck was also parked. A DJ was spinning as people packed on balconies and in the pool danced and socialized — apparently without masks or social distancing measures.

Police responded disturbance call on the 13200 block of Mulholland Drive around 6:30 p.m., said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesperson for the L.A. Police Department.

At least six police cars were parked in the area around 8:30 p.m. But hours later, many people could still be seen going into and out of the home, as revelry continued inside.

An officer at the scene told KTLA they were only there to make sure there were no traffic and illegal parking issues. An LAPD spokesperson said the department was not there to enforce health orders.

Men guiding people toward the mansion acknowledged police had been in the area, but said the party was not broken up.

Others who live in the neighborhood said they believe the home was rented out specifically for hosting a party.

Gatherings of any size are prohibited under health orders issued by both Los Angeles County and state officials.

At the end of May, L.A. police said they would crack down on parties in the Hollywood Hills that were creating a nuisance. But largely, house parties have continued across the city.

The county Department of Public Health said Monday that it is investigating a private party held over the weekend at a bar in Hollywood.

A spokesperson for the bar, Sassafras Saloon, told CNN the event was a celebration for first responders. L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are alleged to have attended.

Earlier in the evening, a DJ could be seen playing as people danced and swam — apparently without masks or much social distancing pic.twitter.com/0rwVXTRv46 — KTLA (@KTLA) August 4, 2020