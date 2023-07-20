At least one Los Angeles Police Officer opened fire on a man and shot him in the chest in around mid-day Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.

The man, believed to be 50 years old, was wearing no shirt and was armed with a butcher knife when he was shot in the 1000 block of 7th Street, according to the LAPD.

Police called the Los Angeles Fire Department to treat the man’s wound.

The man’s identity and condition have not been released.

No officers or bystanders were injured, police said on Twitter.

