LAPD traffic officer dies days after being hit by car in South L.A.

A Los Angeles police officer has died days after he was struck by a car while controlling traffic in the Historic South-Central area of South L.A., officials said Wednesday.

The officer killed was identified as Jose Anzora in a statement from L.A. Police Department Chief Michel Moore.

Anzora was a 10-year veteran of the department and spent the bulk of his career there in the Newton Divison, where he was most recently assigned. He is survived by his wife and mother, among other family members, Moore said.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Officer Anzora’s wife, family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time,” Moore wrote. “His passing is a loss for not only his brothers and sister in the LAPD, but for the people of Los Angeles for whom he gave his life.”

LAPD Statement on the passing of Officer Jose Anzora, who died today from injuries sustained while on duty.



Officer Anzora, may you Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/QQifUWV5Gt — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 4, 2021

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Trinity Street. Anzora was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition later that night.

Authorities had not provided an update on Anzora’s condition before announcing his death Wednesday.

The driver involved remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. LAPD said the person was not suspected of a crime and the incident appeared to be an accident.

Authorities have not provided any further details on the crash or what led up to it.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a large scene, stretching blocks, with multiple damaged vehicles. It was unclear how, or if, they were related.

Friday’s crash came just one day after L.A. County sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Albanese was fatally struck by a car as he drove through an intersection while trying to initiate a traffic stop in Lakewood.

On Wednesday, dozens of police vehicles were seen gathering outside the L.A. County+USC Medical Center, where Anzora had been taken for treatment following the crash.

Just one day before, on Tuesday, Moore was himself discharged from the Boyle Heights hospital following an overnight stay for symptoms the department has not disclosed.