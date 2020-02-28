No injuries after large crane collapses at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

A crane collapsed outside the under-construction SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 28, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is responding to a crane collapse outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Few details were immediately available about the incident, which was reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the under-construction sports venue located in the 1000 block of South Prairie Avenue.

No injuries have been reported, the Fire Department tweeted.

It was unknown what caused the large piece of equipment to fall over.

CRANE COLLAPSE | FS173 | 1000 S Prairie Ave #Inglewood | Units responded to the report of a possible crane collapse. Arriving units confirmed crane collapse. No injuries reported.



**PIO on-scene for interviews**#LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 28, 2020

As of last month, the stadium — the future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers — was 85% complete and is expected to be open before the upcoming National Football League season.

Check back for updates on this developing story.