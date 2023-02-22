A newly imagined sports complex is set to open next month at the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Galaxy Park will open in March at Dignity Health Sports Park and will feature several fields, courts and facilities that will be open to the public.

Galaxy Park will include soccer fields for 5v5 matches, eight pickleball courts, four Padel courts and three futsal courts. Padel is a racquet-based sport similar to tennis or racquetball and futsal is similar to indoor soccer.

A rendering of LA Galaxy Park which will feature several soccer fields and paddle sport courts (LA Galaxy)

The facility will be open to the public and the team will offer youth programs and adult leagues.

Much of the complex will be open to the public in mid-March, but the grand opening will be held in June to coincide with Dignity Health Sports Park’s 20th anniversary.

“With the creation of Galaxy Park, Dignity Health Sports Park and the LA Galaxy are furthering their commitment to create opportunities for youth and adults to play sports and live an active lifestyle,” said Dignity Health Sports Park General Manager Katie Pandolfo.

The courts will be managed by AGIA, LLC., a Southern California company with experience managing sports facilities in San Diego.

Gabriel Perez Krieb of AGIA, LLC., says the company is excited to help increase the popularity of Pedal, which he says is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

“We believe our experience and expertise will develop a strong and diverse community through Padel and Pickleball that is reflective of the state-of-the-art facility and will quickly be known as one of the only premier all-racquet sport facilities in Los Angeles,” Perez Krieb said.

L.A. Galaxy team officials say the club is committed to furthering the popularity and growth of soccer at all levels across the community. The team says Galaxy Park will also be a great place to enjoy on game days and outside of Galaxy home matches.

Galaxy Park is the latest sports facility to be owned and operated by the Galaxy. The club also manages the Kinecta Soccer Center in Torrance, which currently provides year-round access to soccer, football, lacrosse, rugby and other sports fields.

For information about booking reservations at Galaxy Park, click here.

The date for the facility’s formal grand opening is yet to be announced.