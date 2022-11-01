With a little over a year before the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula 1 race, hotel room rates for the Las Vegas Strip are beginning to be published, and fans hoping for a more affordable race weekend experience might be out of luck.

Outside of the United States Grand Prix held annually in Austin and the Miami Grand Prix, held for the first time this year, F1 races are held outside the U.S., and often in Europe or Asia.

Many American fans, drawn to the sport by Netflix’s docudrama series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” might have been planning to catch their first race in person on Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas.

However, KTLA sister station KLAS looked at the weekend of Nov. 16-19, 2023, and compared it to the same weekend this year, Nov. 17-20, and found some dramatic increases in hotel room rates, which are never set rates and vary day-to-day based on demand.

Take a look at the chart below to see how much you might expect to pay. The rates listed in the chart below are correct as of 7:50 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2022, and have already changed since this story was first published.

KLAS is using the room rates for the lowest published rate and the average rate for race weekend. KLAS is also not taking into consideration resort fees.

So far, the average room rate increase, year-over-year, is 305%. However, the largest percentage increase is the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino which has raised its room rates for that weekend by 678% from $100 per night in 2022 to $787 per night in 2023.

But the most expensive cheap room is at Caesars Palace at $1,291 per night. This, however, is so far the smallest percentage increase at 75% more expensive than this year.

This chart will continue to be updated throughout the next year and in future stories about the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.